The absurdity of ending international aid for COVID-19

Because of filibustering—the filibustering technique in Congress—Senate Democrats need 10 Republicans to support a standalone COVID-19 bill, and Republicans are reluctant to put more money into international COVID programs. “To be honest, I’m struggling,” Chris Coons, a Democratic senator known for his commitment to bipartisanship, said of the attempt to broker a deal. According to him, there is an underlying conflict between legislative groups about the threat posed by COVID-19. Coons mentioned that several of his Republican colleagues have told him, “As far as I’m concerned, this pandemic is over.”

Because some Republicans don’t care if additional COVID-19 funding is passed, they are using it as a bargaining chip in their demand for stricter border policies. They are conditioning the authorization of any additional help for COVID-19 for the government to reinstate Title 42, a policy adopted in 2020 to quickly remove immigrants without allowing them to apply for asylum, all in the name of protecting public health.

USAID funds are not fungible: the agency cannot simply transfer resources from other programs to maintain its vaccine program or to start supplying antivirals such as Paxlovid. As a last resort, Coons tried to get Republicans to agree to give the agency emergency authority to direct its own funds to the pandemic, but failed to garner enough support.

As a result of this intransigence, many of the vaccine doses the United States has already donated could be wasted. Right now, there is no longer a global shortage of vaccines: the problem is that many countries lack the necessary infrastructure to transport and administer them. The impasse in the Senate, Coons said, means we’re not delivering millions of vaccines we’ve already paid for.

Coons is hopeful there could be a breakthrough in the Senate in three to four weeks, after he returns from recess. But it’s not easy to resume programs once they’ve stopped, and in the meantime, we’re unnecessarily putting the health of Americans and people around the planet at risk.

The abandonment of the rest of the world regarding COVID-19 also has a political cost. At a time of renewed great-power competition, effective vaccines from the United States could give us a diplomatic edge. As Coons put it: “Last year, both Russia and China made great boasts about sending planeloads of vaccine to dozens of countries in the developing world. Those vaccines are ineffective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Our vaccines are effective.” Unfortunately, our Congress is not.

Michelle Goldberg has been an Opinion columnist since 2017. She is the author of several books on politics, religion and women’s rights, and was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2018 for reporting on sexual harassment at work. @michelleinbklyn