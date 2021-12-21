An elderly person has many worries and so do the people around them. Of all the thoughts, one of the main concerns is the possibility that the elderly will fall, resulting in bad fractures from which it is often difficult to completely heal. Falls in the elderly have various causes: osteoporosis, loss of muscle tone, suboptimal recovery from other diseases (such as stroke). But a team of Dutch researchers has discovered that there is more. According to the results of their research, the abuse of these common drugs would also cause falls and bad fractures in the elderly. Research does not show a single correlation between drugs and falls. However, he has the numbers to argue that the use of such drugs could affect the phenomenon. For this he warns doctors, the elderly and their families.

We have already seen research that highlighted the contraindications arising from the abuse of commonly used drugs. To the list is added a Dutch research, published in the journal “Maturitas” and reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. According to the researchers, older adults who take psychiatric drugs can increase the risk of sudden falls and therefore bad fractures.

The research emphasizes several contraindications resulting from the abuse of these drugs, including attention deficit and lowering of blood pressure. Taken together, these factors would lead to a greater risk of falling. According to the experience of scholars, accidents that lead to falls often occur during the first two weeks of therapy with psychotropic drugs. Falls, beyond a certain age, are a real risk for the health of the elderly. They are, in fact, among the main causes of fractures, trauma and, sometimes, even death.

According to experts, seniors at high risk of falling should avoid taking the aforementioned drugs. Among those indicted are antipsychotics, antidepressants, anxiolytics based on benzodiazepines and even sleeping pills such as Temazepam.

In any case, the authors of the research comment, a greater dialogue between doctors and their patients is desirable. Often the elderly begin antidepressant therapy, perhaps after hospitalization, and continue to follow it without criteria. Families should also monitor, to know the real effects of drugs taken by their loved ones.

