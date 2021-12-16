If there is anything really important in life, it is health. Living with shaky health very often takes away the enjoyment of living and everything becomes even more difficult. Sometimes it is our behaviors that unwittingly help the onset of small problems in our body. In fact, the abuse of this drink would favor dementia because it destroys the vitamin that keeps us up in spirits.

It is said that life, little by little, gets longer and longer over the centuries. If you think that in the Middle Ages reaching 50 was considered a privilege, today it could well be said that progress has been made. We try to live well and live longer even with the help of some right remedy.

Of course, to live longer it is good to keep the brain in good condition. The commands that regulate all the functions of our organism start from the brain. Being a very delicate organ, you have to be very careful not to disturb it with substances that are unwelcome to its functioning. These could have unexpected consequences. The manifestation of depression in old age, which could be a first manifestation of dementia, should not be underestimated.

The abuse of this drink would favor dementia because it destroys the vitamin that keeps us high

A phenomenon which is certainly worrying on a social level is the increasing consumption of alcohol, even in the younger sections of the population. It seems that drinking alcohol is not really good for your health. Alcohol, in fact, is composed of substances that the body makes it difficult to dispose of.

Among other things, a perhaps little known detail is that alcohol also has a negative impact on the brain. It is composed of ethanol, which, through its metabolite acetaldehyde, could cause permanent damage to the brain, both to its structure and to its functioning.

Furthermore, there appears to be a connection between excessive alcohol consumption and vitamin B1 or thiamine deficiency. This deficiency could lead to an unusual form of dementia (Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome), associated with severe deficiency of some micronutrients.

Importance of Vitamin B1

Vitamin B1 can be supplemented through a normal and healthy diet. However, it would be a grave mistake to destroy it through alcohol abuse. This vitamin, in fact, is so important that it is even called the morale vitamin.

Its presence can positively influence the mental disposition of the human being. Benefits such as attention span and learning ability depend on its presence. Precisely for this reason it is good to reduce the consumption of alcohol as much as possible, which could in turn have negative consequences on the presence of this precious vitamin.

It is also well understood how alcohol could negatively affect young people, with regard to school or work learning.