“The academy”; A night of duets and songs written by the contestants

The concert of “The academy“Tonight -July 23- was full of contrasts, on the one hand the compliments received by the duo made up of Cesia and Andrés, and on the other the apologies of Horace Villalobos towards Ruby for what was said last Sunday, but that did not save her from harsh criticism for her performance alongside Nelson.



Horatio’s apology

“Sometimes we think of something and something else comes out of our mouths, I didn’t mean to say that you were a loser, you are weak in one sense and strong in another… I fervently wish that you develop as a singer, that you achieve it no matter how much you let’s say no, that you achieve yes. What I said did offend you and to those who have been offended, I offer an apology… The one who has to say yes (will dedicate himself) to a career as a singer has to be you, no me, so go ahead Rubi, the first one who has to believe in you is you,” said Horacio Villalobos, regarding the comment he made last week, about how Mexicans like losers, for which he had to apologize public.

Before Rubí had the floor and said that Horacio’s words did affect him, whom he respects as a person and as a professional, but who felt that he should have spoken at the time, but he is someone who does not like conflict.

Ruby grows on stage

She and Nelson performed the theme “Adrenalina”, accompanied by choreography; Lolita explained that Rubí had made significant progress, but that she felt that Nelson pulled her a lot towards her energy, especially that she showed a lot of security and that it is true that they beat them up with opinions, but she has to look for the areas of opportunity that she has. and work them, “Rubí is still stubborn, the stubborn are the ones who arrive”.

Horacio Villalobos observed that Rubí, instead of going down with the criticism, she grows up and he liked that because she is “brave”. Gavito asked him to look at those who had left the Academy, giving Carlos Rivera as an example, who took 10 years to be where he is, and described his interpretation as disastrous and that they learn from Cesia and Andrés.

“Being here is hard work, here you have two ladies (Ana Bárbara and Lola Cortés) who have made great sacrifices and have worked many hours, those are the sacrifices that are made,” were the words of Arturo López Gavito for the potosina, who she had stated during the week that she was nowhere near giving up.

Cesia and Andres; Do they share more than the stage?

Those who conquered were Cesia and Andrés, who had to interpret “Remember me” by Natalia Jiménez, but anticipated their interpretation in the summary of what was done in the week, it was revealed that there was flirtation and even a kiss between the students.

Surprisingly, her performance received very good reviews from Lola Cortes, Ana Barbara, Horacio Villalobos And till Arturo Lopez Gavito, for the interpretation and performance of the theme; although the latter put the “but” to his work, arguing that it looked like something old and asked them to improve.

But the director of “The Academy”, Alexander Acha, came to their defense by saying that they did what they had been told, that it was important for the judges to know that on this occasion it was the students who chose their subjects and that this would give the opportunity to reflect something of them, in addition to showing something different from what has been done and improving what has already been presented.

Countrymen Mar and Zunio sang a song by Julio Jaramillo; “Our Oath”, whose interpretation was almost perfect for the judges, except for the physical interpretation because there was no chemistry between them. Acha again came out in his defense, alleging that they must take into account that they cannot project what needs more experience, but Horacio argued that age has nothing to do with an artist being able to make the listener feel.

Santiago, Fernanda and Eduardo sang “Like someone who loses a star”, in a flamenco version, but when Lola asked who had put together the choreography, which was in terrible taste, Eduardo told her that they had put together everything, so she then asked what the teachers had done.

“Teachers I don’t understand why they think they are qualified for this, they chose the song and it’s fine because we see who they are, but what just happened is kindergarten at 10 in the morning,” said Lola Cortés.

Acha refuted that it would have been better if they had chosen a trio, because for him it would not have been anything original and that he had liked the harmonization of the three voices, but Cortés did not change his opinion.

During the week, Santiago was another of the students, in addition to Rubí, who expressed his desire to leave the reality show also due to anxiety, but when he was questioned by Jahir about what he had decided, he replied that he wanted to continue and apologized for what he was doing wrong, but Alexander Acha told him that if he decided to stay he would support him, but that he be aware that he would not receive a lighter treatment but that he would be like everyone else. others.

Finally Cesia and Andrés were winners of the night, so they had the opportunity to keep 15 thousand pesos each or private classes, so they decided to keep the second, to be better prepared for the final stretch.

Vocal montage teacher Menny Carrasco worked with the participants so that they could write a song, for which he divided them into three teams, first Rubí, Fernanda and Eduardo, who created “This Solitude”; Cesia, Zunio and Santiago wrote “I fell back”; and Mar, Nelson and Andrés presented themselves with “Auxilio”, the latter turned out to be the winner by the vote of the people on Tik Tok and will be produced and recorded by Azteca Music, where Chacho Gaytán will be in charge, but it will also be sung in the grand finale night

The second goodbye to Zunio



Finally, the person who decided to leave “The Academy” was Zuniowho for the second time had to leave the stage, to the surprise of Lola Cortés herself, who did not believe it and said:

“Life gave you this second opportunity to return, you are one of the privileged and as Gavito said, you are aware and you knew how to take advantage of it, you are leaving on a great night and this means that you are ready to start on your own.”

For his part, Zunio expressed that he will return to his country Ecuador, wanting to knock on doors and ask for an opportunity and the only thing he feels is that the next day he will not be able to sing.

