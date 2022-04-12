The Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Eastern Andalusia recognizes work with professionals from San Cecilio

GRANADA, 12 (EUROPE PRESS)

Four research projects in which professionals from the San Cecilio Clinical University Hospital have participated, in the Granada Health Technology Park, have been awarded by the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Eastern Andalusia within its 2021 call.

Specifically, the awards, as detailed by San Cecilio in a note, were given to those responsible for Dermatology, Ricardo Ruiz Villaverde, and Radiodiagnosis, José Luis Martín Rodríguez; Adolfo de Salazar, pharmacist of the Microbiology service; and, Mario Rivera Izquierdo, resident internal specialist in Preventive Medicine and Public Health.

The recognized works are multidisciplinary and multicenter and have the Sars-COV-2 coronavirus as a common element, since they are dedicated to investigating different aspects of covid-19 such as its skin manifestations, its diagnosis by combining the use of x-rays with artificial intelligence, the presence of persistent symptoms after hospitalization and the development of new techniques to multiply the diagnostic capacity of Microbiology laboratories.

The managing director of the San Cecilio Clinic, Manuel Reyes, congratulated the award-winning professionals and underlined “the important research work carried out by hospital professionals, making it compatible with the intense healthcare work resulting from the pandemic and always seeking solutions that would allow us to offer better and more complete patient care”.