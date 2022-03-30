The Academy of Medicine has a new academic of Neurology

María Luz Cuadrado Pérez, neurologist specialized in headaches.

The Royal National Academy of Medicine of Spain (RANME) has reported that Perez Square Light is the new corresponding academic of Neurology of this institution.

This was decided at the RANME Governing Board held this month, and in which the voting took place for the Corresponding Academic positions of the different sections of the Royal Corporation.

Perez Square is professor of medicine of the Complutense University of Madrid, and vice-dean of Academic Planning at the Complutense Faculty of Medicine, as well as belonging to the Headache Unit of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital.

In 2016 she was awarded the Prize of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN)at the proposal of the Study Group of Headache diseases and the SEN partners, for the scientific impact it has had on the description of new nosological entities in headaches.

Other corresponding RANME academics elected in this session

Together with the election of María Luz Cuadrado, the RANM has made public the names of other corresponding academics elected in this session:

Biomathematics: Victor Manuel Maojo Garcia

Human Genetics: Carmen Ayuso Garcia

Molecular Biology and Biochemistry: Jesus Avila de Grado

Rheumatology: Francisco Javier Blanco Garcia

Neurology: Maria de la Luz Square Perez

Radiodiagnosis: Luis Donoso Bach

Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery: Carlos Garcia-Montero Blanco

Traumatology: Francisco Javier Pizones Arce

Experimental and Regenerative Surgery: Jesus Uson Gargallo

Bioethics: Angel Hernandez Gil

Health Bioinformatics: Paul Minguez Paniagua

Preventive medicine: Jose Vicente Tuells Hernandez