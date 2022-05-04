The Acague of the Chilean Army carries out an exercise that will measure the planning and conduct of military actions

The Chilean Army War Academy (Acague) will carry out from Monday May 2 to Thursday May 5 and uninterruptedly for 96 hours a Play of war in which 372 men and women from different specialties will participate, including officers from Argentina, Germany, El Salvador and Spain who take courses at this institute.

An Play of war It is a military activity in which two opposing work teams face each other through a computer simulation. Each of these teams is called Mayor stateand are made up of a total of approximately 150 people each, including officers and non-commissioned officers.

Each member of the team is specialized in Human Resources, Intelligence, Military Operations Design o Logistics, for which the complexity of military actions and the use of weapons is evident, and that has been reflected in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in relation to the employment and difficulties of the forces, which will be analyzed during this training.

The main activities of Play of war organized by the Chilean Army War Academy, they will meet during the afternoon-night of Monday 2 and the early morning and morning of Tuesday 3, ending on Thursday 5 May.

The phase called Confrontationwhich will run between 9:00 p.m. on Monday and 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, will be one of the main Play of war and it corresponds to an essay on a model, where the movements of the troops are analyzed and the different points of view are discussed, before the real confrontation, through computer simulation.