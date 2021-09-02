‘The accent? I tried to imitate Bob Hoskins in Hook ‘

With the arrival of Cruella in the Disney + catalog even fans who have not yet had the opportunity to appreciate the live-action with Emma Stone will be able to admire the performance of the actress in the role of the famous villain of The 101 Dalmatians. Craig Gillespie’s film, however, also holds up on the performances of luxury supporting actors such as Paul Walter Hauser.

Own the actor of Horace, who in recent months defended Cruella from the criticisms addressed to the film shortly after its theatrical release, appeared in a video that we can show you exclusively, during which he talks about the feelings he felt on the set, the relationship with his colleagues and the construction of his character, particularly with regard to his accent.

“That accent came to me listening to Bob Hoskins in Hook. ‘It’s Peter Pan, right? He has been missing from the Island for so long that There is no one that he has forgotten everything! ‘ I remember having it printed in my memory since I was little, and when I recited that line to the coach for dialects he said to me: ‘Yes, here we are, it suits you. You just gotta do Hoskins’“explains Hauser in the clip.

You have already seen the new live-action Disney or do you plan to retrieve it after it arrives on Disney +? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, Emma Stone has returned to talk about her love for the character of Cruella.