The accident of the Russian plane that crashed in a residential area left 15 dead

A Russian supersonic fighter-bomber crashed in a residential area near Ukraine

A Russian warplane crashed on Monday in a residential area of ​​a port city in the Sea of ​​Azov after suffering an engine failure leaving at least 15 people deadthree of whom jumped from the top floors of an apartment building to escape a massive fire.

The plane, a su-34 bombercrashed into Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff on a training mission, the Russian Defense Ministry explained. The two occupants were uninjured, but the plane crashed into a residential area and its fuel tanks exploded, causing a fire.

The two pilots catapulted.

After hours of searching among the charred remains of the building, the authorities indicated that they found 14 dead people, among whom were three children. Another 19 people were hospitalized and one of them died in hospital from severe burns, said Anna Minkova, deputy governor of the region.

Three of the victims died after jumping from the highest floors of the building in a desperate attempt to escape the flames, the region’s deputy governor Anna Menkova said, according to the news agency RIA-Novosti.

Authorities booked emergency rooms in local hospitals and mobilized medical aircraft. More than 500 residents were evacuated and alternative accommodation was provided.

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, was informed of the situation and sent the ministers of Health and Emergencies, as well as the governor of the region, to the affected area, the Kremlin said. Yeysk, a city of 90,000 people, is home to a huge Russian air base.

The Russian Investigative Committee (CIR), dependent on the Russian Presidency, opened a criminal case, as is customary when a plane crash is recorded.

“Investigators collected fuel samples at the departure aerodrome and all the necessary documentation. The pilots, who managed to catapult themselves, are being questioned, as are the aerodrome personnel,” the CIR said in a statement.

Security camera videos posted on Russian channels in messaging apps showed a plane turning into a huge ball of fire. In other recordings, an apartment building could be seen engulfed in flames and loud explosions, apparently caused by the plane’s weapons.

The Su-34 is a twin-engined supersonic bomber equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons and one of the main components of the Russian air force. The aircraft has been widely used in the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine.

Monday’s is the 10th non-war crash of a Russian fighter jet since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Military experts have indicated that the number of military flights by Moscow troops has increased markedly during the war, as have accidents.

(With information from EFE and AP)

