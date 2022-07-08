The accident that almost left Jennifer Lawrence deaf

Jennifer Lawrenceover the years, has become one of the most popular actresses on the film scene, and precisely, the saga of The Hunger Games it was crucial to his rise to fame. However, it was due to one of these films that the interpreter almost He loses one of his 5 senses.

What was the accident that Jennifer Lawrence had in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire?

There is no doubt that the character Katniss Everdeen has continued to be present in the audience. However, during the recording of the second installment of this franchise, The Hunger Games: On fireJennifer Lawrence had a worrying accident that it nearly renders her permanently deaf.

In an interview (via EC), Jennifer Lawrence said that, during one of the recordings of these scenes, she suffered an accident that made her temporarily lose your hearing.

This when they were simulating a tornado using large jets of water. However, one of these it entered his ear and caused an injury in the eardrum.

“I was deaf in one ear for two and a half weeks. My eardrum was injured and then I had an infection, “he added to the medium. However, as we well know, Jennifer Lawrence continued filming.

Although now the actress has already turned the page after starring in 4 moviesnow the fans of The Hunger Games looking forward to the premiere of the first prequel adapted from the novels written by Suzanne Collins.

Is about The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. which focuses on a young Coriolanus Snow when he mentors a woman from District 12. Which is one of the tributes from the 10th Hunger Games.

However, there is still a long way to go, since the production has its premiere scheduled for November 17, 2023.





