the accident that no one had noticed

The Sanremo festival is already in its third evening and there was no lack of twists, surprises and great emotions. To hold the reins of everything with great professionalism, there is Amadeus, now in the third conduction of the most followed Italian singing contest in the world. The Italian Song Festival is the most anticipated event of the year, many of the most famous names in Italian music took part as competitors, guests or composers and remains one of the most historic and long-lived in the world. This year, Amadeus has decided to entrust the co-conduct of the program to not one but five women and while in the early evening we had the pleasure of reviewing the splendid Ornella Muti, in the second the young and brilliant Lorena Cesarinithis evening we will see Drusilla Foer. His is the most talked about participation of the Festival and there have also been many criticisms, first of all that of Senator Pillon, who had declared: “Couldn’t we have a normal dad among the co-presenters (one eh, not two), and perhaps of conservative inspiration? It would be a good sign, if only for the protection of species at risk of television extinction”. Finally, in the last two evenings we will see Maria Chiara Giannetta, recently in the role of Blanca, and Sabrina Ferilli, one of the best known faces of Italian cinema. In short, this Festival is not at all disappointing the expectations of all of us and although many have not noticed it there was also the “classic accident“live. What are we talking about? We will explain it to you immediately.

They are definitely one of the iconic symbols of the Ariston stage the stairways, which since 1951 have been descended step by step by thousands of artists, with them obviously also the fear of falling, especially for women, who feel much more insecure with high heels. It is precisely in the first episode of the Festival, at the opening of the contest, and in the first descent from the stairs of Sanremo that someone made the historic gaffe. During the tiring descent, Ornella Muti froze on the stairs as she was about to stumble into her long black dress. Amadeus, who like a knight in shining armor, promptly extended his hand to her. saved Ornella from a real fool. In the end everything went smoothly and Muti went down smoothly showing all her charm on the Ariston stage. Only a joke made the most attentive to guess what was about to enter, a simple question that Ornella asked Amadeus: If you want to do it again, do I do it again?“. Amadeus replied that in reality he had done very well and there was no need to redo the descent, showing himself as always a true gentleman. Muti supported Amadeus for the whole evening and she was a really good right arm, moreover his charm and his class gave an extra gear to the Italian Music Festival.