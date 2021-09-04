The Accountant 2, the sequel with Ben Affleck is coming: John Bernthal is also back

Host of the CinemaBlend podcast, director Gavin O’Connor has officially announced the arrival of a sequel to The Accountant, a 2016 film starring Ben Affleck that turned out to be one of the big surprises of that year’s box office.

“There won’t be a sequel to Going Back, but we’re doing a sequel to The Accountant. We literally just closed this deal. We’re back to work on The Accountant.” O’Connor said, later confirming the return of Ben Affleck and John Bernthal, interpreter of the brother of the protagonist.

Not only that, the filmmaker later revealed that he had plans to make a third chapter described as a buddy movie focusing on the relationship between the two brothers: “I’ve always wanted to do it because already in two we’ll be integrating his brother into the story. So in the sequel there will be more screen time for Bernthal. And then the third film will be Rain Man on steroids, with the strange pair of brothers. The third will be a buddy movie “.

In The Accountant, Ben Affleck plays the role of a veritable math marvel who puts his extraordinary skills at the service of criminal organizations. However, when he is hired by a robotics company for a new position, the truth about his accounts starts to come out. For more information, we leave you to the review of The Accountant.

