News

The Accountant film tonight on tv: cast, plot, streaming

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

The Accountant is the movie tonight on tv with Ben Affleck. Find out the plot, cast and where to watch the film in streaming.

The Accountant film on tv tonight

The Accountant is the film tonight on TV on Thursday 11 November 2021 broadcast in the late evening on Italia 1. Below is the profile, cast, plot, trailer of the film and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

KEEP READING AFTER ADVERTISING

The Accountant film tonight on tv: cast

Directed by Gavin O’Connor. The cast consists of Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, Jon Bernthal, JK Simmons, John Lithgow, Jeffrey Tambor, Alison Wright, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ron Yuan.

KEEP READING AFTER ADVERTISING

The Accountant film tonight on tv: plot

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is an autistic mathematical genius, but as a child he was a problematic child oppressed by his father and protected by his mother, who however suddenly abandons her husband and children and leaves home. Christian and his little brother are so raised by their father according to a strict and very tiring discipline that has worsened the state of Christian’s health to the point of making him estrange from what remained of his loved ones. As an adult, Wolff works undercover for major criminal activities. Until he gets embroiled in a very dangerous business and starts being secretly stalked by the State Department. READ OUR REVIEW

KEEP READING AFTER ADVERTISING

The Accountant streaming

The Accountant streaming will also be visible for free from the site mediaset.it/italia1 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the Mediaset app available for iOS and Android.

The Accountant film tonight on tv: trailer

Tonight on TV on social media

To keep up to date on the current TV series, follow the Facebook pages:

Useful links on tv tonight

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

With a little friend, Lana Rhoades shows her charms

June 6, 2021

Ethereum’s rise to the top position seems unstoppable

September 17, 2021

Luigi Fabulous / “On Onlyfans influencers they earned € 1 million in a few hours”

2 weeks ago

Kendall Jenner and fiancé Devin Booker spotted a rare PDA show during an Italian romantic getaway

August 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button