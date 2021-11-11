The Accountant film tonight on tv: cast, plot, streaming

The Accountant is the film tonight on TV on Thursday 11 November 2021 broadcast in the late evening on Italia 1. Below is the profile, cast, plot, trailer of the film and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

The Accountant film tonight on tv: cast

Directed by Gavin O’Connor. The cast consists of Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, Jon Bernthal, JK Simmons, John Lithgow, Jeffrey Tambor, Alison Wright, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ron Yuan.

The Accountant film tonight on tv: plot

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is an autistic mathematical genius, but as a child he was a problematic child oppressed by his father and protected by his mother, who however suddenly abandons her husband and children and leaves home. Christian and his little brother are so raised by their father according to a strict and very tiring discipline that has worsened the state of Christian’s health to the point of making him estrange from what remained of his loved ones. As an adult, Wolff works undercover for major criminal activities. Until he gets embroiled in a very dangerous business and starts being secretly stalked by the State Department. READ OUR REVIEW

The Accountant streaming

The Accountant streaming will also be visible for free from the site mediaset.it/italia1 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the Mediaset app available for iOS and Android.

The Accountant film tonight on tv: trailer

