The accountant of the Episcopal Church of Haiti is arrested for arms trafficking

Haitian authorities arrested the accountant of the Episcopal Church of Haiti for a case of arms and ammunition trafficking at the dock of the National Port Authority (APN), which involves the Church.

The Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste indicates that it learned from police sources that the arrest of accountant Jean Gilles Jean Mary took place on Tuesday, by agents of the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ).

“His arrest occurred after he signed, between 2017 and 2021, several documents authorizing the disbursement of funds from the account of the Episcopal Church to the account of an international arms dealer, wanted by the DCPJ”, indicates the newspaper.

Jean Gilles Jean Mary is in custody waiting for her case to be brought before the judicial authorities, the newspaper reported.

The standing committee of the Episcopal Church of Haiti, Anglican Communion, in a message dated August 19, 2022, addressed to the clergy and the faithful, reaffirmed its cooperation with the authorities and indicated “that it will not guarantee the defense of any individual, anyone whatever, persecuted, rightly or wrongly, in the context of this case.”

That message arrived 48 hours after the hearing and custody of the Father Franz Cole by the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ) “for arms and ammunition trafficking, smuggling, tax evasion, tax fraud, crimes of enrichment and money laundering resulting from serious crimes.”

The newspaper says that before Father Cole was arrested on Friday, July 15, the customs agent Gina JL Rollsin charge of receiving on behalf of the Church Episcopalian of Haiti at Port-au-Prince customs the container in which there were weapons of war and ammunition, after a search notice for “illicit trafficking in arms and ammunition operating on behalf of the Episcopal Church of Haiti”.

The partial inventory search of a container in the port of Port-au-Prince led to the seizure of 18 automatic weapons, including 6 AK-47s, Galils and M-4s, a rifle caliber 12, four to six pistols, almost 20,000 cartridges, 120 magazines for weapons of different calibers, Jacques Lafontant, the commissioner of the Government in the court of first instance of the capital, told the Nouvelliste on Thursday, July 14, 2022 .