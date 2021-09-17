The Accountant, plot and trailer for the film airing Friday September 17 at 20





The Accountant, plot and trailer of the film aired on Friday 17 September 2021 at 21:10 on 20.

Friday 17th September 2021 On the canal 20 the film will be broadcast “The Accountant “. Directed by Gavin O’Connor, with Ben Affleck And Anna Kendrick in the role of the protagonists. The appointment with the film is at approximately 21:10 on 20.

The film was released in theaters in 2016, grossing just over $ 155.1 million worldwide, of which $ 86.2 million in the US market alone. In Italy, the film grossed € 1.6 million.

The Accountant, the plot

Christian Wolff (Affleck) is an autistic mathematician who has more affinity for numbers than people. He works undercover in a small-town firm as a freelance accountant for some of the world’s most dangerous criminal organizations. Pressured by Ray King (JK Simmons), head of the anti-crime division of the Treasury Department, Christian takes on the job of a new client: a state-of-the-art robotics company in which an accountant (Anna Kendrick) discovered a shortfall in the accounts of millions of dollars. As Christian spots the forgeries of documents and approaches the truth, the number of victims begins to increase.

The Italian trailer

Here is a trailer in Italian:

Where can I find it in streaming? When do you replicate it?

The film airing tonight is available in streaming on Netflix. Alternatively you can follow the live on Mediaset Play, on the page dedicated to live broadcasts, starting at 21:10. The film will be available on demand Mediaset Play, after airing. The rerun of The Accountant will air on Saturday 18 September 2021 at 23:46 always on 20.

Cast

Below is the main cast of the film

Bruce Willis : Leonard Turner

: Leonard Turner Kellan Lutz : Harry Turner

: Harry Turner Gina Carano : Victoria

: Victoria DB Sweeney : Ken Robertson

: Ken Robertson Joshua Mikel : Drake

: Drake Steve Coulter: Theodore Sitterson

Theodore Sitterson Dan Bilzerian: Higgins

