The Accountant: plot, cast and curiosities about the film with Ben Affleck







Director Gavin O’Connor has established itself in recent years thanks to titles such as Pride and Glory, Warrior, Jane Got a Gun And Go back to winning, which has the actor as its protagonist Ben Affleck. With Affleck O’Connor he had already shot what is now one of his most popular titles, namely the action thriller The Accountant (review here). Released in 2016 and based on the script by Bill Dubuque, this combines great entertainment with complex events in the financial world. Costing $ 44 million, this feature was then able to gross 155 million, exceeding all expectations.

Among the main features of The Accountantin addition to the action and the complexity of the plot, there is also a register made up of different elements, which goes from strong drama to the lightest and most amusing irony. Following the canons of its genre, the film is then enriched by the presence of an atypical protagonist, around whom much of the charm of the work is built. Despite all these elements, it took the film a long time to finally find life on the big screen, with the script having been circulating in Hollywood since 2011 without obtaining funding.







Warner Bros., which then bet on the title, found itself with a real success, which demonstrated how the hybridization between the genre and elements of originality does not fail to attract the curiosity of many. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog will also be listed.

The Accountant: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Christian Wolff, a mathematical genius with Asperger’s syndrome who has more affinity for numbers than people. He works undercover in a small firm as a freelance accountant for some of the most dangerous criminal organizations on the planet. Despite having the Crime Division of the Treasury Department at his tail, Christian accepts the assignment of a new client: a robotics company where one of the accountants has discovered a mismatch in the millions of dollars’ accounts. But as Christian begins to unravel the mystery and get closer to the truth, the number of victims begins to rise.

The Accountant: the cast of the film

As anticipated, there is to interpret Christian Wolff Ben Affleck, who said that he considers this one of his favorite roles, but also the most complex of all. The actor has in fact studied for a long time Asperger’s syndrome, trying to be as realistic as possible in the representation of it, finding the right characterization for the character. His interpretation of the character was then particularly appreciated. Next to him, in the role of Dana Cummings, the young accountant with whom Christian works, there is Anna Kendrick. The actress said she was inspired by her mother, a real accountant, for the character.

The Oscar winner JK Simmons plays the role of Ray King, director of the Department of the Treasury, while John Lithgow is Lamar Blackburn, CEO of Living Robotics, the company that hires Christian. Alison Wright, actress known for the series The Americans, plays Justine, also known as La Voce. They also appear in the film Cynthia Addai-Robinson in the role of Marybeth Medina e Jeffrey Tambor in those of Francis Silverberg. The actor Jon Bernthal, known for series The Walking Dead And The Punisher, finally plays the hitman Braxton. For the film, both Bernthal and Affleck had to practice the martial art known as silat, originally from Southeast Asia.

The Accountant: the sequel, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

Following the success of the film, Warner Bros. has announced plans to create a sequel. Immediately O’Connor was confirmed as director and Dubuque as screenplay, while Affleck will reprise the role of Christian Wolff. For a long time, however, there was no news about it, despite Affleck continuing to declare his support for the project. Only in September 2021 O’Connor announced new developments, stating that the agreements for the sequel have been concluded satisfactorily and that the pre-production of this one can now begin. Ideally, the film could be shot in 2022 with a conceivable theatrical release by the end of that year.

While waiting for the sequel, it is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. The Accountant it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Netflix and Tim Vision. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will have the opportunity to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Friday 17th September at 21:00 On the canal 20 Mediaset.

