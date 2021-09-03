The Accountant: the sequel arrives | Cinema

The development of the sequel was announced by the director himself during an interview with Cinemablend:
There will be no sequel to Go back to winning, but we’ll shoot one of Accountant. We just made the deal, we’ll shoot another one The Accountant.
The positives of a sequel? The fact that Bernthal will have more space this time and … the potential third film:
I’ve always wanted to shoot three because the second will give the brother more space in the story, so Bernthal will appear more. Then the third will be, as I like to call it, Rain Man on steroids. The third film will focus on the strange pair of these two brothers, it will be a buddy movie.
This is the story of The Accountant in which it also appeared Anna Kendrick:
Christian Wolff, a mathematical genius who has more affinity for numbers than people, works undercover in a small firm as a freelance accountant for some of the most dangerous criminal organizations on the planet. Despite having the Crime Division of the Treasury Department at his tail, Christian accepts the assignment of a new client: a robotics company where one of the accountants has discovered a mismatch in the millions of dollars’ accounts. But as Christian begins to unravel the mystery and get closer to the truth, the number of victims begins to rise.