The Accountant: the sequel arrives | Cinema

Five years after the arrival ofin theaters, Warner Bros. has finally put a sequel to the movie in the pipelinewithAnd

The development of the sequel was announced by the director himself during an interview with Cinemablend:

There will be no sequel to Go back to winning, but we’ll shoot one of Accountant. We just made the deal, we’ll shoot another one The Accountant.

The positives of a sequel? The fact that Bernthal will have more space this time and … the potential third film:

I’ve always wanted to shoot three because the second will give the brother more space in the story, so Bernthal will appear more. Then the third will be, as I like to call it, Rain Man on steroids. The third film will focus on the strange pair of these two brothers, it will be a buddy movie.

