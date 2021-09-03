The Accountant: the sequel arrives | Cinema

Five years after the arrival of The Accountant in theaters, Warner Bros. has finally put a sequel to the movie in the pipeline Gavin O’Connor with Ben Affleck And Jon Bernthal.

The development of the sequel was announced by the director himself during an interview with Cinemablend:

There will be no sequel to Go back to winning, but we’ll shoot one of Accountant. We just made the deal, we’ll shoot another one The Accountant.

The positives of a sequel? The fact that Bernthal will have more space this time and … the potential third film:

I’ve always wanted to shoot three because the second will give the brother more space in the story, so Bernthal will appear more. Then the third will be, as I like to call it, Rain Man on steroids. The third film will focus on the strange pair of these two brothers, it will be a buddy movie.

This is the story of The Accountant in which it also appeared Anna Kendrick:

Christian Wolff, a mathematical genius who has more affinity for numbers than people, works undercover in a small firm as a freelance accountant for some of the most dangerous criminal organizations on the planet. Despite having the Crime Division of the Treasury Department at his tail, Christian accepts the assignment of a new client: a robotics company where one of the accountants has discovered a mismatch in the millions of dollars’ accounts. But as Christian begins to unravel the mystery and get closer to the truth, the number of victims begins to rise.

