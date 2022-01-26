Scrapping ter And balance and excerpt from the foldersi accountants of the ANC ask for a extension deadlines in the press release of January 24th. The postponement of the appointments of the fiscal peace there was with the Tax and Labor decree, but it was a postponement of a few days.

There expiration the original, in fact, to pay the balance due and write-off and scrapping ter, was November 30 (for the 2020 and 2021 installments). The Tax and Labor decree intervened with a mini extension to 9 December 2021. The 5 days of tolerance of the fiscal peace must then be taken into consideration: the deadline for paying the amount due is therefore postponed, in the end, to 14 December.

For the ANC accountants this is a small referraland the Government is asked to give taxpayers the possibility to pay what is due in more time.

Scrapping ter and excerpt of folders: the accountants ask for a new extension

There extension of ten days or so has changed practically nothing for taxpayers, explains the ANC President Marco Cuchel in the press release of January 24:

“The expansive economic phase, in fact, which is currently occurring in fact mainly affects large companies, while smaller companies continue to be in great trouble, and this is demonstrated by the number of the many economic activities that are forced every day in our cities to close. “

According to the ANC, over half are many installments of scrapping and balance and excerpt that at 31 December 2021 not have been pay. The data, particularly alarming given that those who did not meet the deadline have lost the benefits of fiscal peace, is also linked to the profound liquidity crisis of businesses and citizens that has been going on for a long time.

Surreal, then, the situation of the Sicilyregion in which the Collection has ceased activity and in which the payment slips issued at the time are no longer valid.

The appeal that ANC addresses to the legislator is to intervene with a new provisionwhich this time gives taxpayers more time to pay the installments of the scrapping ter and the balance and excerpt.

Scrapping and removal of folders: extension or new fiscal peace?

In addition to the official request for an extension with an ad hoc provision, there is also the hypothesis of one new fiscal peaceencouraged by both professionals that you give parties. The proposal emerged during the first part of the V National Forum of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts, organized by Italy today and by the pension fund of accountants and held on January 25th.

The president of the order of accountants of Bari, Elbano De Nuccioasked for a more systematic intervention:

“In the pre- and post-pandemic period, taxpayers have accumulated debts with respect to tax obligations. To overcome this difficulty it is necessary to proceed as soon as possible to an extraordinary scrapping, so as to give companies the possibility to pay what they can and at the same time interrupt the continuous request for payment of overdue debts, which would lead to the default of the company system with serious risks also for the state of affairs “

Maria Stella Gelmini, Minister for Regional Affairs, explained that common sense prevailed with the 180-day payments for the bills notified on 1 January to 31 March 2022, but the lack of extension puts many families and businesses in crisis. There are so many taxpayers lapsed from fiscal peace because they did not meet the deadlines, and on 31 December the possibility of being readmitted to installments without having to pay all the arrears was also over.

The reminder from technicians and politicians is to make decisions as soon as possibleavoiding that taxpayers continue to live in uncertainty and with the sword of Damocles of Collection on their heads.