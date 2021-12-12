the accounts and the ranking

ROME – Money and ranking points that defining “blessed” is by no means an exaggeration, especially in a period of crisis in which making ends meet and stabilizing in the elite of European football becomes essential for the future (and stability) of the Rome . The much mistreated Conference League has already brought 12.2 million euros to the Giallorossi coffers. A loot resulting from this calculation: 2.94 million for entry into the competition, 1.42 million for the coefficient share, 4.36 million generated by the market pool (Rome has taken all the trance destined for Italy, being the only representative), 2 million for the 4 successes obtained in the group (500,000 euros per victory), 166,000 euros for the draw against Bodo Glimt at the Olimpico , 600 thousand euros for the direct passage to the second round and another 650 thousand euros for the first place in group C. Considering the 235 million put on the plate by Uefa to finance the third cup, it can be said that the Friedkins have already guaranteed 5% of the tournament’s revenues.

Rome, Europe helps the Friedkins

There are potentially others on the plate 8 million for the various passages to the subsequent phases (1 million for the quarterfinals, 2 for the semifinals, 3 for the final and 2 for the winner) plus other bonuses for each match won or drawn. But the points in the ranking are also weighing, never more precious than this year. In fact, starting from next season, Uefa will “delete” the 2017-18 results from its five-year file; those that for Rome coincide with the wonderful ride in Champions League (25,000 points), ended in the semifinals. Currently the Giallorossi occupy the eleventh place in the ranking (led by Bayern Monaco) with 88,000 points, tied with the Seville which is demoted into Europa League. Roma is the second Italian in the standings: to precede it is the Juventus octave (with the Manchester United in 9th place andAtletico Madrid at the 10th), while behind her here are the compatriots Naples (23rd), Inter (24th), Atalanta (25 °), Lazio (29 °) and Milan (43 °).

