THE Harrods department store, timeless symbol of British pomp, I’m in red. 68 million pounds from debts due to lockdowns for the pandemic and dozens of restaurant workers go on strike.

Harrods fell into the abyss. In a year the accounts are in the red for 68 million pounds. Due to the lockdowns imposed by the health emergency, department stores have halved their revenues and, currently, dozens of restaurant workers are on strike.

In the year in which i visitors and tourists in London have inevitably disappeared and the shops were forced to close for months, the establishment of the stores of Knightsbridge, which first opened in 1849, had to reduce staff and forgo a dividend of its owners of Qatar.

The company, whose owners have put in £ 125 million to settle its 2020 debts, said another two-year dividend is unlikely to be paid. The company has blamed the blockades imposed by the government for his difficulties and claimed to have halved spending at just under 45 million pounds, while it has reduced the number of employees to 145 from just under 4 thousand preceding the pandemic.

