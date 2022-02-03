the accounts of 2021 are record-breaking

REVENUES EXPLODE – The Ferrari confirms last quarter’s record forecasts (read more here). The crisis linked to the availability of raw materials does not affect the Maranello house, which it delivers in the 12 months of 2021 11,155 carsor 22.3% more than in 2020, equal to a growth of 10.1% if compared to 2019. These are sales numbers never seen before for the Cavallino, which led to revenues of 4.271 billion euros (+ 23.4% in 2020), an increase of 13.4% compared to the pre-pandemic year, and allowed to obtain a net profit of 883 million (+ 56.0% in 2020).

THE V8 are being pulled – For Ferrari, 2021 also recorded an increase in demand for 8-cylinder cars in its list, with a growth of 34.6%. The F8 family, the Roma and the SF90 Stradale are the best-selling globally, while the V12s suffered a decrease of 16.1% mainly due to the 812 Superfast being discontinued during the year.

ALL MARKETS FLY – Ferrari sales are double-digit in all geographical areas compared to 2020: in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, deliveries increase by 14%, while in North America exports grow by 21.8%. A distribution rate that for the Maranello manufacturer reaches + 27.2% for the Asia-Oceania areas, with a number of orders that even doubles in the Chinese market (including Taiwan and Hong Kong), recording growth equal to 97.1%.

ACCOUNTS IN HEALTH – The free is also positive cash flow from industrial activities (the difference between the incoming and outgoing cash flow) which stands at 642 million euros, supported by the collection of advances on the 812 Competizione and the record reached by the gross profit margin this year . While theindebtedness net industrial continues to decline, in the wake of the last quarter of 2021, now it is equal to 297 million euros, a good 246 million less than the figure recorded at 31 December 2020.