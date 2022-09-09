the accounts still weighed down by the passage of Cristiano Ronaldo

If Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in August 2021, his passage would still contribute to weighing down the accounts of Juventus, according to the accounting documents of the holding company Exor.

Juventus are not just struggling on the pitch. This is also the case in accounting. Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family which owns 63.8% of the club, has unveiled the figures for the second half of the 2021-2022 season. Over the period between January and June 2022, the losses reach 132 million euros for a total amount estimated between 240 and 250 million euros by adding the losses of the first half of the season. The accounts will be rated by the board of directors in September and will be negative for the fifth consecutive year.

The reasons for this new difficult economic year lie in particular in the large losses of income from the stadium but also in the still heavy costs of Cristiano Ronaldo’s passage to the club. The Portuguese star, however, left the club in 2021, but the significant expenses linked to his passage (salaries, bonuses, etc.) still appear in the club’s financial documents.

A salary of 30 million euros per season

The five-time Ballon d’Or had joined the Old Lady in 2018 from Real Madrid, against 117 million euros and an estimated salary of more than 30 million euros per season. In three seasons, he had garnished his record with five additional titles (including two in Serie A) without managing to win a new Champions League (elimination in the quarters in 2019 and 2020, then in 8th in 2021). He finally completed his adventure in 2021 to return to Manchester United.

>> Subscribe to RMC Sport offers to watch the Champions League

According to Tuttosport, the board are expected to vote on a budget of between €240m and €250m to make up for last year’s shortfall. Over the past five years, the abyss has gradually widened to exceed the symbolic bar of 200 million euros in losses during the 2020-2021 season (209.9 million euros). The deficit amounted to -19.2 million euros in 2017-18, -39.8 in 2018-19 then -89.7 in 2019-20.