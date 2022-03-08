the accusation against the Russian governor of the parents of the policemen sent to the Corriere.it front

Sergei Tsivilyov, governor of the Kemerovo region, in Siberia, was targeted by accusations of fathers and mothers of policemen sent as soldiers to Ukraine: the video was posted by Radio Free Europe

They lied to everyone. They made fun of everyone.

No, not like that, no one was fooled. They were sent to that area for military exercises …

They were shipped there as cannon fodder! Why did they send our boys?

Saturday 5 March, Novokuznetsk, Kemerovo region, Siberia, Russia. In the gymnasium where special police units train, the officers’ parents meet Sergei Tsivilyov, governor of the region.

The confrontation – of which there is no trace on the website of the regional administration – is recorded with a mobile phone; the video ends on the Radio Free Europe website. And that confrontation – very heated – indicates what could soon become a deep fault line for Russian President Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine.

a special operation, the governor continues. And being a special operation, no one can comment, for now. And right. They were not used for …

Used? Our boys were used? asks a parent.

Look, you can scream and accuse whoever you want, but while the operation is in progress, I don’t think it’s right to draw conclusions or criticize. When it all ends, and soon it will end …

You mean when they are all dead?

And as the governor spoke, a mother asked where the governor’s son was.

He’s studying at college, was the answer.