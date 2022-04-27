The accusation made by the US against Julito Kilo to justify his extradition

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Second Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice will have to decide on May 25 whether to order the extradition of Julio de los Santos Bautista, (Julito Kilo), accused by the United States of operating a drug trafficking network.

According to the extradition request, de los Santos Bautista is also known by the names of “El Patron”, “La J” and “El Pescador”.

The document indicates that Julito Kilo is required to stand trial in the United States for drug trafficking offenses, under the modified indictment in case number “21-239 (PAD) (also referred to as Criminal No. 21-239 (PAD)). , Case 3:21-cr-00239-PAD, and Case No. 21-239 (PAD)), filed on July 14, 2021 in the United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico.”

to the man who shipped drugs from South America to the Dominican Republicwith Puerto Rico as the final destination, is accused of three counts: criminal association to manufacture and distribute five kilograms or more than one mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, with the intent, knowledge, or reasonable cause that such mixture or substance would be unlawfully imported into the United States or into waters within twelve miles off the coast of that nation.

He is also charged with criminal association to import into the United States five kilograms or more than one mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine and criminal association to possess with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine while aboard a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.

“A detailed explanation of the facts that support probable cause is included in the supporting documentation,” the United States indicates.