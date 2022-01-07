the accusation of a Brazilian woman makes Palazzo Grimaldi tremble

The question that most of all in recent months has undergone the Munich court was: how is Charlene? And we too have talked about it several times in this last period.

Another topic that has often been talked about is the fact that on the horizon there was a possible break between Charlene and Albert of Monaco.

Again there have been many rumors about it, even from a cousin of Grace Kelly, who he had pointed out that there was now an abyss between the two. Now, to aggravate things there would be an alleged adulterous relationship on the part of the Prince.

And while Charlene is in a clinic in Zurich to deal with (and hopefully get behind) her health problems, one rather heavy tile fell on Palazzo Grimaldi. In fact, a Brazilian woman said of having had a relationship with Alberto, but this he would only discover years later.

So how is it possible that the woman did not realize that this was the prince of Monaco? Apparently Alberto would introduce himself to the Brazilian as a Canadian lawyer.

The Prince’s lawyers appeal to the royal right to exempt themselves from the DNA test

At that point, after the quick relationship, the woman would have found out she was pregnant. He would have tried several times to contact Alberto, aka the Canadian lawyer, but he would never answer.

After several years of the relationship the Brazilian woman would have recognized Alberto stumbling upon a photograph of him by chance. And at that point he did not hesitate to go to court for DNA testing, after all who wouldn’t do it?

But they are the lawyers of Prince Albert intervened who have requested that the examination not be carried out by appealing to the royal right to exempt himself from the test. In addition to this, obviously Palazzo Grimaldi immediately proceeded to disprove this relationship with the Brazilian woman, underlining how Alberto has always recognized their own children, even in very similar cases.

Albert of Monaco and children out of wedlock

On the other hand, reading any biography dedicated to Albert II it is possible to see how the Prince actually recognized previously two children he had outside marital ties.

The first case is from 1992: Jazmin Grace Grimaldi was born from a relationship with the Californian waitress Tamara Rotolo. Rotolo, however, had to wait 14 for Alberto to recognize his daughter: only on May 31, 2006, after a DNA test confirmed the identity of the parents, Alberto admitted that he was Jazmin’s legitimate father.

The second case is from 2003: Alexandre Coste was born from a relationship with the Togolese hostess Nicole Coste. Two years later (and after an interview with the ‘Paris Match’ in which he told of living in the prince’s house in Paris, receiving a monthly allowance) the prince confirmed that he was the biological father of the child.