The accusation of the Ukrainian president: “Russia ready for the coup”

The crisis between Kiev and Moscow is complicated. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for a coup, referring in a press conference to information received by the executive that speaks of a coup d’etat scheduled for between 1 and 2 December. “We have audio recordings,” says Zelensky, “in which Russian representatives discuss it with Rinat Akhmetov.” Moscow is called out: “we don’t do things like that,” says the Kremlin spokesman, but the alarm in Kiev testifies to the state of tension that reigns between the two countries and the fragility of Ukrainian power.

The aforementioned Akhmetov is the richest oligarch in the country, patron of Shakhtar Donetsk, a recent opponent of Inter, as well as the buyer (for 200 million euros) of the historic villa Les Cèdres in Cap Ferrat on the French Riviera, put up for sale in 2019 from the Italian Campari group. Its center of power is the Donbass, the disputed area between Moscow and Kiev in eastern Ukraine. Observers credit him with assets of $ 7 billion and activities in a number of different sectors with hundreds of thousands of employees: from steel to coal to real estate. Like all Ukrainian oligarchs (who, unlike the Russian ones, have never faced a strong political power), it represents almost a state within a state. And he is presumably ready to play on multiple tables, even in the face of Russia, officially his country’s enemy. The name had also emerged in the course of the American investigation into relations between Donald Trump and the Kremlin. It was discovered that Paul Manafort, a consultant to Trump who later ended up in jail, had passed data and electoral polls to some businessmen close to the former Soviet power. Among them was also Akhmetov.

Zelensky (who also came to power thanks to the support of an oligarch, Ihor Kolomoisky, the owner of the TV where he worked) tried to curb the power of the billionaires-puppeteers who mortgage the life of the country. A recent law provides for the establishment of a register which introduces the legal figure of the oligarch, built on certain economic parameters, and which prohibits them, among other things, from financing political parties and taking part in privatization processes.

The president also arrested one of the oligarchs closest to Moscow, Victor Medvedchuk, whose assets, including TV, were seized. It is evident that with the flare-up of tensions with Russia, the fear of an internal “fifth column” grows. “We are ready for the possibility of an escalation,” Zelensky said of relations with Russia. “There is a threat today that there will be war tomorrow.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also spoke about the issue: “It is clear that if Russia uses force against Ukraine, there will be costs and consequences,” he said at a press conference. “We are concerned about what we are seeing around the country, an unusual concentration of Russian forces, and this is the second time this has happened this year.”