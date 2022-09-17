‘The Acolyte’, the series that will take a step forward for ‘Star Wars’

On Thursday, September 8, as if Lucasfilm had a sixth sense to predict the winners of the Emmys to be held on Monday, the signing of Lee Jung-jae was announced for The Acolyteone of the next series of starwars. The actor from The Squid Game, now the brand new best dramatic actor on television, would enter Hollywood at the hands of one of the most prolific franchises of the moment. But what is known about The Acolyte, that can mark a before and after in the universe of George Lucas?

Lucas created an entire universe in 1977 with the first film of Star Warswhich would later adopt the title of Episode IV: A New Hope after the appearance of the prequels focused on Anakin Skywalker. However, the history of this universe has barely been explored. The biography of the Skywalkers is known, the fall of the democracy of the Republic with the creation of the Empire was shown, Palpatine (and his clones) has been shown, we have known the ins and outs of Tatooine and, thanks to The Mandalorian, we get to know the Mandalorian culture more closely with Din Djarin in the lead. But when it comes to dealing with the history of the galaxy, it is made up of bits and pieces, mentions, anecdotes.

The series is set at the end of the High Republic, when the Republic was in a boom period and the Jedi kept the balance in the galaxy

The Acolyte, which is still in pre-production, wants to resolve this situation. Unlike recent series of starwarswhich move in parallel to the released films (just look at the case of Andorwhich is a direct prequel to rogue one), the series for Disney + will be a prequel set at the end of the High Republic.

This was the compressed period between 300 and 82 years before the rise of the Empire. The Galactic Republic was in a prosperous time, the Jedi maintained peace and balance in the galaxy, and the Republic was still expanding and exploring the Outer Rim Territories. At the television or cinematographic level, this time has not been addressed, but it has been in comics published since 2020.





Of The Acolyte Few details of its plot are known, but the main plot that will structure the series and that remains in line with the theme of starwars. It will be a mystery thriller that will unearth the darkest secrets of the galaxy in the last days of the High Republic and thus the beginning of the decay in space with the appearance of the powers of the Dark Side of the Force.

Leading the project is Leslye Headland, an unusual profile for Lucasfilm, considering that her best-known series to date is russian-doll, an adult sci-fi comedy that could almost be described as stoner. She will not only be the creator but also director, writer and showrunner with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy closely overseeing the project.

In addition to Lee Jung-jae in one of the main roles, two signings were also confirmed this September: Jodie Turner-Smith, who in 2021 made headlines for being the first black actress to play Anne Boleyn in a television production, and Manny Jacinto, who participated in The good place Y nine perfect strangers next to Nicole Kidman.

Delving into uncharted territory in history and mythology pioneered by George Lucas, it is hoped that The Acolyte drive a new stage in Star Wars to see if there is life beyond the chronology exploded between episodes I and IX. In the end, The Mandalorian, The Boba Fett Book, Obi-Wan Kenobi Y Andor moved in this historical phase as well as the animation series Clone Wars, Rebels either Bad Batch.

In theory in August 2023 we will leave doubts.



