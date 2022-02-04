“The acquisition of Activision goes beyond anything I’ve ever done” – Nerd4.life

Phil Spencer stated that the acquisition of Activision it goes beyond anything I’ve ever done: a massive operation, costing nearly $ 70 billion and potentially capable of changing the face of the gaming market.

Announced a few weeks ago, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is undoubtedly a wrist-shaking move, and Spencer admitted that he still doesn’t know if he’ll be able to make the most of it.

But one thing is certain: the current CEO of Microsoft Gaming will work hard so that the developers of Activision Blizzard can find in the new management a place to staywhere they can best express their work and be supported.

It will not create a monopolyHowever: “Assuming the deal is closed, I don’t think we’ll be in a position to set new rules for the gaming market ourselves,” Spencer said.

“I want to fight for things that make teams better and make people feel safe. We have been clear about that and I reject the argument that we have hired a position of dominance: I don’t think that’s the way it is. “

“Our long-term goal is to make creators on our platform feel like they have the ability to reach as many players as possible while counting on maximum creative diversity of which they bsiogno. “