the acquisition process of Activision Blizzard began in late 2021 – Nerd4.life

The process of acquiring Activision Blizzard is started in late 2021, as unveiled by Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Attention, because we are talking about the bureaucratic process, therefore not the negotiation, which will certainly have started much earlier.

Part of the acquisition process required studying the challenges faced by Kotick’s company in the course of 2021, particularly those related to the allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace that have held the ground in recent months, including attempts to organize company workers.

Spencer: “We spent time with the Activision teams studying the various incidents and reading employee surveys, then we talked about their plans, progress and plans.”

Spencer added that Microsoft will not be involved in the Activision Blizzard trials and that it will have to look at the success plans to make sure it knows how to move.

Activision Blizzard’s legal woes have been one of the issues listed as possible hindrances to the merger by some experts. There is a lot of focus on how Microsoft intends to address all open issues once it takes over the reins of the company.