The ACS ‘conquered’ the United States through the construction of stadiums and sports venues.

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner9 hours ago
DHWthrough its subsidiary turnerWill be part of the consortium that will build the new stadium for the Tennessee Titans American football team, a project expected to see an investment of around 2,000 million euros. The company, headed by Florentino Pérez, has become one of the benchmark firms for the development of large sports venues in the United States.,

In fact, Turner has been involved in the construction or renovation of at least 19 large sports arenas in the United States. Some of them are world references, as is the case Madison Square Garden,

Turner built the venue in 1962, which is one of the most historic in the world of sports (and entertainment: it has hosted concerts by both Frank Sinatra and Justin Bieber). In 2013 the construction company carried out a complete renovation of this infrastructure.

it’s also a turner’s job Yankee Stadium in New York, which was completed in 2009. A subsidiary of ACS has already launched a new sports project in The Big Apple. It will be the first stadium in the metropolis to be entirely dedicated to football (real football, with no alterations).

Commissioned by the New York City Football Club, it is expected to cost €710 million, have a capacity of 25,000 people and be operational for a season starting in 2027.

Sophie

However, the work that has been most notable in Turner’s final years Sophie Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. It is the largest venue for all the teams participating in the NFL, the American Football League, with a capacity of 70,000 spectators. its cost? Approximately 4,500 million Euros.


SOFI will be one of the stadiums that will host the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. In fact, At least five of the 11 stadiums hosting the competition in the US are the work of an ACS subsidiary.Arrowhead Stadium (in Kansas), Levi’s (in San Francisco), Lincoln Financial Field (in Philadelphia) and Lumen Field (in Seattle).


Los Angeles Clippers’ new pavilion, a simulation of the Intuit Dome

clippers

On the other hand, The NBA Is Also Part Of Turner’s Scope, Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, home of Kings, On the other hand, in the absence of finalization intuit domeIn Inglewood, that would be the pavilion that would shelter the Los Angeles Clippers.

The scope of the ACS subsidiary also extends to motor sport. in particular, through Kansas SpeedwayA circuit where the popular NASCAR class races are held, one of the most commercial in the United States.

Source link

