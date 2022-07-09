The Act: the captivating Starz series that is based on a true event

Many times what we see seems to be possible only in the cinematic universe, but sometimes reality is stranger than fiction, and by far. In this case, the miniseries The act tells the true story, but at times surreal, of DeeDee Blanchart And your daughter GypsyRose. At first glance they seemed to be very close, Gypsy lived her whole life sick, with different ailments, and her mother was her only support.

If cinema has taught us anything, it is that nothing is really what it seems. Behind closed doors Dee Dee was a controlling and abusive mother due to her illness, the Munchausen syndrome. This strange condition is a mental illness which leads parents to invent and produce false ailments in their children. For this reason, she lied to the doctors, the media and his own daughter. She led them to believe that Gypsy had a cocktail of diseases, such as muscular dystrophy, which forced her to be in a wheelchair, leukemia, and even that she was developmentally delayed.

Arquette and King had already acted together in the series Medium,

In her first years of life, Gypsy never questioned the different diseases she suffered from, and there was no reason to do so. However, as she grew older, she reached adolescence and had access to social networks, here she met Nick Godejohna young man six years older than her, who, in turn, had been diagnosed with multiple personality and low IQ.

The couple met through Facebook and thanks to this secret relationship, Gypsy discovered a much more mature facet of her, accompanied by a sexual discovery. Due to this, the teenager seeks to become a little independent, but she cannot achieve it. Also, she discovers the secret of her mother, she was never sick and it was all a farce.

Determined to break free from her mother, Gypsy convinces Nick to kill her. In June 2015 all the media announced that Dee Dee had been found dead in her room and that her daughter had disappeared. The police soon found them and accused them of the crime after they themselves published the murder on their social networks. And both were arrested and each had their own trial: Nick was sentenced to life in prison; Gypsy only got 10 years of confinement.

Related news

Throughout the eight chapters the series manages to tell this crude story, moving to the past and narrating the present of the characters. And what stands out are the performances of its protagonists Patricia Arquette Y Joey KingBoth were nominated for Emmy Awards. In turn, they join the cast Calum Worthy like Nick, AnnaSophia Robb like Lacey and Chloe Sevigny like Mel.

Joey King shaved his head to play Gypsy.

The story is gripping and disturbing, the series manages to capture the mother and daughter relationship, especially Dee Dee’s manipulation and, to some degree, madness. It is worth it for those who want to see a short series, with some shortcomings, but with a magnificent performance and a story that surpasses fiction. The series is available on the streaming service Starzplay for Spain.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.