Entertainment

The Act: the captivating Starz series that is based on a true event

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 45 2 minutes read

Many times what we see seems to be possible only in the cinematic universe, but sometimes reality is stranger than fiction, and by far. In this case, the miniseries The act tells the true story, but at times surreal, of DeeDee Blanchart And your daughter GypsyRose. At first glance they seemed to be very close, Gypsy lived her whole life sick, with different ailments, and her mother was her only support.

If cinema has taught us anything, it is that nothing is really what it seems. Behind closed doors Dee Dee was a controlling and abusive mother due to her illness, the Munchausen syndrome. This strange condition is a mental illness which leads parents to invent and produce false ailments in their children. For this reason, she lied to the doctors, the media and his own daughter. She led them to believe that Gypsy had a cocktail of diseases, such as muscular dystrophy, which forced her to be in a wheelchair, leukemia, and even that she was developmentally delayed.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 45 2 minutes read

Related Articles

María Pombo, the most spectacular guest in a Greek red dress that will inspire godmothers over 50

7 seconds ago

Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and their daughters are caught shopping in Rome

11 mins ago

Natalie Portman’s Diet and Training for Thor: Love and Thunder

23 mins ago

why did they stop talking?

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button