The action hits billboards with “El Protegido” and maximum suspense in “A Ciegas”

The Protected action in 109 minutes rated “C”. Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled hit woman. But when Moody, the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything, is brutally murdered, Anna vows revenge. As she tangles with a enigmatic hit man (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her is notorious, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life dedicated to killing become even more intertwined. Martin Campbell directs.

Blindly, suspense in 93 minutes. Blind young Sophie who is dedicated to taking care of houses while her owners are away from her. In a last minute job he discovers that the house where he is, is invaded by thieves who are looking for something specific. The only means of defense for him is a new application called “A Ciegas”, which allows volunteers to see through the cell phone camera and can describe the site to the user. Through the application Sophie with the help of Kelly, an army veteran, will try to survive the night. Starring Natalie Brown, Skyler Davenport, Jessica Parker Kenny, directed by Randall Okita.

On the verge of revenge, 115 minute drama. On the border between Mexico and the United States, the son of a Mexican migrant is shot to death by a young American due to a mistake. When is chased by the Texas police for the murder of the minor, the young man flees avoiding being arrested. But guilt accompanies him and he decides to make amends for his mistake by traveling to Guanajuato, where the migrant family is from. Andie MacDowell, Frank Grillo, Esmeralda Pimentel, Jake Allyn, Jorge A. Jiménez act, directed by Conor Allyn.

Jujutsu Kaisen Zero, animation and fantasy in 105 minutes. When they were children, Rika Orimoto died in a car accident before the eyes of her best friend, yuta okkotsu, they promised each other to get married when they grew up, but that will no longer be. Rika became a spirit and Yuta came to wish for his own death after suffering from his curse, but the great sorcerer gojo satoru, welcomed him to the Academy of Sorcery. There Yuta meets his companions: Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki and Panda and finally finds the determination that he lacked. He runs Seong-Hu Park.

official competition, drama and comedy in 114 minutes. In search of transcendence and social prestige, a billionaire businessman decides to make a film that will leave a mark. To do this, he hires the best, a stellar team made up of the filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) and two well-known actors, owners of enormous talent, but with an even bigger ego, the actor from Hollywood Felix Rivero (Antonio Banderas) and radical theater actor Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez). They are both legends, but not the best of friends. Through a series of increasingly eccentric tests set by Lola, Félix and Iván must confront not only each other, but also their own legacies. Directed by Mariano Cohn.

Batman, action and thriller in 176 minutes. DC arrives and now “The Dark Knight” is Robert Pattinsonwho stars as Batman the vigilante of Gotham City in turn the billionaire Bruce Wayne in a plot full of adrenaline with dark undertones that intertwine villains of yore. In his second year fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption in Gotham City and its link to his family. Batman will come into conflict with a serial killer called “The Riddler”; Catwoman, The Penguin and other characters will appear on his way. In addition to Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton and Riddeler, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle and Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald Oz Cobblepot and The Penguin, Barry Keoghan as the Patient from Arkham, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real among others. Directed by Matt Reeves.

Ambulance, action and suspense in 137 minutes. Desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, decorated veteran Will Sharp turns to the only person he knows for help that shouldn’t be his adoptive brother Danny a charismatic criminal. Danny offers to rob a bank and Will accepts out of desperation, little do they know that the bank robbery was simple compared to the escape they will experience in an ambulance. Eiza González, Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II among others act, directed by Michael Bay.

bad guys, animation in 100 minutes. Five friends, the handsome pickpocket Mr. Wolf, the safecracker Mr. Viper, the master of disguise Mr. Shark, the temperamental Mr. Piranha, and the resourceful expert hacker Ms. After years of countless heists and from being the most wanted villains in the world, the gang is finally caught, but Lobo negotiates a deal, now they will all be good. In the voices Manolo Cardona, Jessica Segura, Kalimba, directed by Pierre Perifel.

black light, action in 108 minutes. Travis Block is an undercover government agent who uncover a deadly conspiracy within his own organization and reaching the highest levels of power, where everyone can die. Starring Emmy Raver-Lampman, Liam Neeson, directed by Mark Williams.