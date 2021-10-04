News

The action “John Wick 3 – Parabellum” on Rai4 (channel 21)

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

On Tuesday 5 October the first evening of Rai4 (digital terrestrial channel 21) will be pure adrenaline with the action film “John Wick 3 – Parabellum”.
The third episode of the saga on the former hitman played by Keanu Reeves once again brings the signature of the specialist Chad Stahelski, here dealing with the most spectacular action scenes of his entire career. With a hefty bounty on his head, John Wick is at the center of a manhunt involving the most ruthless killers in the world and at the same time the ex-assassin no longer enjoys the protection of the assassins’ council after being excommunicated by ‘Alta Tavola for violating the rules of his brotherhood. Alone against all, John Wick will face the most dangerous test of his entire life. In addition to the stainless Keanu Reeves, the film brings back Ian McShane and Lance Reddick as well as new entries Halle Berry, Mark Decascos and Laurence Fishburne. With over $ 300 million gross and an enthusiastic critical reception, “John Wick 3 – Parabellum” is the luckiest film in the saga and has given the green light to a fourth and fifth installment.
Afterwards, “Wonderland”, the Rai4 magazine dedicated to fantasy and crime, starts again, to celebrate its first ten years of life, it inaugurates a new season full of novelties. In this first episode Alejandro Jodorowski and Frank Pavich will tell the story of the first transposition of Dune, ever made. This will be followed by an in-depth analysis on the 14th edition of the Spanish Film Festival, with an interview with the director Rodrigo Sorogoyen and the actress Marta Nieto and then, again, the 25th adventure of Agent 007 with the new film “No Time To Die” and the memory of Steve Jobs ten years after his death.

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
915
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
844
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
804
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
787
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
786
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
774
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
773
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
762
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top