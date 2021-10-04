The action “John Wick 3 – Parabellum” on Rai4 (channel 21)

On Tuesday 5 October the first evening of Rai4 (digital terrestrial channel 21) will be pure adrenaline with the action film “John Wick 3 – Parabellum”.

The third episode of the saga on the former hitman played by Keanu Reeves once again brings the signature of the specialist Chad Stahelski, here dealing with the most spectacular action scenes of his entire career. With a hefty bounty on his head, John Wick is at the center of a manhunt involving the most ruthless killers in the world and at the same time the ex-assassin no longer enjoys the protection of the assassins’ council after being excommunicated by ‘Alta Tavola for violating the rules of his brotherhood. Alone against all, John Wick will face the most dangerous test of his entire life. In addition to the stainless Keanu Reeves, the film brings back Ian McShane and Lance Reddick as well as new entries Halle Berry, Mark Decascos and Laurence Fishburne. With over $ 300 million gross and an enthusiastic critical reception, “John Wick 3 – Parabellum” is the luckiest film in the saga and has given the green light to a fourth and fifth installment.

Afterwards, “Wonderland”, the Rai4 magazine dedicated to fantasy and crime, starts again, to celebrate its first ten years of life, it inaugurates a new season full of novelties. In this first episode Alejandro Jodorowski and Frank Pavich will tell the story of the first transposition of Dune, ever made. This will be followed by an in-depth analysis on the 14th edition of the Spanish Film Festival, with an interview with the director Rodrigo Sorogoyen and the actress Marta Nieto and then, again, the 25th adventure of Agent 007 with the new film “No Time To Die” and the memory of Steve Jobs ten years after his death.

