The action of 1-0, the restarts en masse: the tops (and a flop) of Torino-Sampdoria

Torino plays well and wins: against Sampdoria many positive notes for Juric. The only discordant note is Brekalo’s precautionary stop

It wins, convinces and entertains. Ivan’s Turin Juric beat Sampdoria by three to zero in a match dominated far and wide by the grenades, who unlocked the game in the first half thanks to Praet, then doubled in the second half with Singo and closed the contest with the 100th goal in Serie A Andrea Belotti. A victory that gave enthusiasm to the group and the fans, in which there were many positive notes. Only one, however, the flaw: Brekalo’s precautionary stop in heating. Juric and the Taurus hope it’s not something serious.

Turin-Sampdoria 3-0: the top

The action of 1-0. How long had Turin not scored after such a beautiful action? Everything works: the insertion of Buongiorno to take away the man, the one-two between Sanabria and Linetty, the Praet tap-in. A perfect cog to unlock a “tough” game, to put it in the words of Juric.

The mass restarts. A matter of spirit and hunger for victory. Seeing Singo run like a madman to receive Pobega’s assist, seeing five grenades go off, all together, on the counterattack, conveys the sense of Juric’s work, who built a team from nothing.

The Sanabria-Belotti alternation. One gives quality, tying the game, at first intense. The other press, recovers balls after balls and then scores after having touched at least one assist and one goal. First Tonny and then the Rooster: the Bull has two valuable attackers. Alternating them is a wealth.

Turin-Sampdoria 3-0: the flops

Brekalo’s stop. It was only a precautionary forfeit, to avoid worse troubles. But the absences are undoubtedly marking the start of the season for Turin, which even against Sampdoria had to give up one of its best players due to a physical problem.