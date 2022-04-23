The action of a Salvadoran gang member to avoid being captured – Prensa Libre

According to the PNC, the detainee acted in a desperate attempt to escape the so-called war against the gangs and get rid of the evidence linking him to a criminal structure.

The National Civil Police (PNC) of El Salvador reported the capture of a gang member who tried to burn off his tattoos.

This is Samuel Alexander Romero, alias Spy, who was arrested in San Carlos, La Unión.

The gang member could spend years in prison for the crime of illicit associations.

AFP reported that the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, reported this Friday that More than 15,000 gang members were arrested in almost a month as part of an offensive of the police and the Armed Forces that stopped a rebound in homicides.

“More than 15 thousand terrorists (gang members) captured in just 27 days. We continue to War Against Gangs,” the ruler wrote on Twitter.

Police reported that on Thursday it captured 484 gang members and from 15 thousand 55 since the beginning of the offensive on March 26, an unprecedented figure in the last 30 years in this Central American country.

El Salvador suffers the siege of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18, among others, which add up to 70,000 members, of which 31,000 are incarcerated.

“91% of Salvadorans support the War Against Gangs that our government promotes,” Bukele assured, based on a survey published on Thursday by CID Gallup.