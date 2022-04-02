The action of Héctor Herrera that surprised Simeone and Atlético de Madrid

The Mexican midfielder starred in a surprising gesture at Atlético de Madrid

April 02, 2022 5:53 p.m.

This Saturday Atlético de Madrid received Deportivo Alavés at the Wanda Metropolitano in the duel corresponding to matchday 30 of La Liga, a match that ended with a 4-1 victory in favor of the mattresses and that did not have the presence of the Mexican Héctor Herrera .

Diego Pablo Simeone’s team led the victory thanks to a new goal that allowed them to leave with a partial victory at halftime 1-0. Annotation that Alavés later managed to equalize with a goal by Escalante a few minutes after starting the complement.

Just before the draw for the visiting team, Uruguayan Luis Suárez entered, scoring a brace as did Félix, which allowed the mattress team to break the equality again and take the three points.

The victory puts the Madrid team back in third place in the table in the absence of what happens between Seville and Barcelona this Sunday in their duel from the Camp Nou. Atlético accumulates 57 points just like the Andalusians (second) and two more than the azulgranas (fourth).

Mexican midfielder Héctor Herrera could not be in the game this Saturday due to an injury to the thigh of his right leg, which prevented him from being under Simeone’s orders for the call.

And although the duel against Manchester City for the quarterfinals in the Champions League is still “to be seen” for the Mexican, depending on how his muscular discomfort evolves, Herrera was present this Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano to support his team in the triumph.