The action RPG that became free and is among the most played on Steam

For lovers of action role-playing video games, this offer for PC is unmissable.


Path Exile - Free on Steam

Steam It is the most popular platform to get PC games and regularly renews the game catalog with discounts, free of charge and other promotions. In this case, this tremendous action RPG became free and immediately became one of the most played games on Steam.





Path Exile is an action RPG (Role Playing Game) and MMO (massively multiplayer online) set in a dark fantasy world that you can get it for free on steam. Released in 2013, this week it went free on Valve’s platform and the numbers skyrocketed.

Path Exile it is a game that is set in a dark fantasy world in which the character wakes up on the shore of Wraeclast, a remote continent that serves as an exile colony for criminals or people driven from their homeland. This will cause the character to face the risks of a wild and unforgiving land, and must team up with other exiles in order to survive.

Path of Exile, among the most played games on Steam

With the new Sentinel expansion, Path of Exile became free and immediately entered the ranking of the most played games on Steam. With a peak of 131,010 simultaneous users, at the time of publication of this note Path of Exile has almost 100,000 players at the same timea figure that places it ninth among the most played games on Steam, close to classics like GTA V or giants like Elden Ring.

