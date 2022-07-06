Entertainment

The action thriller that ruined Taylor Lautner’s career

Photo of James James52 mins ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Taylor Lautner He started his career when he was just a 10-year-old boy. He made some participations in series and movies, being Cheaper by a dozen 2 the most remembered of them. However, thanks to his role as Jacob Black in the saga Twilightbecame a renowned actor.

The story in which he shared cast with Robert Pattinson Y Kristen Stewart It allowed him to achieve unparalleled international fame, and made him one of the favorite stars of all the production companies of the time, who knew that having the furious actor of the moment among their ranks would turn any project into a true success.

Source link

Photo of James James52 mins ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Why will Johnny Depp have to pay $38,000 for trial evidence with Amber Heard? – The financial

8 mins ago

Viola Davis will play one of the Dahomey Amazons

19 mins ago

Garlic Spaghetti: Bella Hadid Shares Her Hot Hot Hot Pasta Recipe (And It’s So Wanting!)

21 mins ago

What is the most watched series on HBO Uruguay today

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button