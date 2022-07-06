The action thriller that ruined Taylor Lautner’s career

Taylor Lautner He started his career when he was just a 10-year-old boy. He made some participations in series and movies, being Cheaper by a dozen 2 the most remembered of them. However, thanks to his role as Jacob Black in the saga Twilightbecame a renowned actor.

The story in which he shared cast with Robert Pattinson Y Kristen Stewart It allowed him to achieve unparalleled international fame, and made him one of the favorite stars of all the production companies of the time, who knew that having the furious actor of the moment among their ranks would turn any project into a true success.

Taylor Lautner in Twilight.

Without a doubt, Taylor Lautner he had the world of Hollywood at his feet, but he did not know how to get along very well with that fame. He was still 17 years old, he was just a teenager, and he could not find a way to live with the 24-hour stalking of journalists and fans, for which he suffered to the point of making the decision to spend more than a year locked up in his house. .

“When I was 16, 17, 18, I would wake up and try to just go for a walk or go on a date, and I would have 12 cars waiting outside my house to follow me everywhere, or show up at the airport, or wherever… And all those fans screaming. Not many things in life can happen overnight. The fame, yes. And it can also suddenly disappear, that’s clear to me too, ”said the actor some time ago in dialogue with Today.

Yes ok taylor took a break from acting in 2016, following the release of the film Run of Tidethe American media assure that there was a production in which he participated that played against him and ruined his promising career.

It’s about the thriller Without scapereleased in 2011 and also starring Lily Collins. There, the actor played Nathan Harper, a teenager who discovers a photo of himself on a missing children’s website. But his role did not convince the critics, who destroyed him and with it the film.

Taylor alongside Lily Collins in No Escape.

In addition, the production raised just over 28 million dollars, having a budget of 35 million, so it was a real failure. This was very hard for Lautner since it was his first leading role after leaving behind the saga of Twilight.

Taylor Lautner He continued betting on his career for a few more years, until the anxiety caused by fame led him to take a temporary retirement, which recently ended with the premiere of his latest film, Home Team, which can now be seen on Netflix.