“The Actor”, a new film for Ryan Gosling

The film is a film adaptation of a novel by Donald E. Westlake

Ryan Gosling will be the protagonist and producer of The Actor , a big screen adaptation of the novel Memory by Donald E.

Westlake, one of the greatest crime writers in history. The director will instead direct the film Duke Johnson (Anomalisa), also author of the screenplay with Stephen Cooney.

Gosling will play actor Paul Cole, who is beaten (and given up for dead) in a small Ohio town in 1950. Stripped of his memory and stuck in this mysterious town, Paul struggles to get home, put the pieces back together and recover the life and identity that he has lost. The Actor in fact, a journey that can be attributed to many follows: finding a home, finding love and, finally, finding ourselves.

Loading... Advertisements

The Actor is just one of the many films in the pipeline in which Gosling has been announced as the protagonist. The actor of La La Land And Drive he will be co-starring with Chris Evans in Netflix’s next spy movie The Gray Man. The film – budget of 200 million for the direction of the directors of Avengers Joe and Anthony Russo – could give birth to a new James Bond franchise. In the film, Gosling plays Court Gentry, a former CIA agent turned freelance killer. Another film in which Gosling is then the protagonist is the Universal reboot The Wolfman.

The Actor it will be presented at the next European Film Market in Berlin, but the production dates of the film project are not yet known. No other actor besides Gosling has yet been announced as part of the cast.