the actor brings back to life Happy Gilmore, one of his most beloved characters

It is always funny when a beloved performer decides to mention one of his most famous characters and set aside for years, and in context the controversial Adam Sandler is the last of the performers to have decided to give his followers a video where he fished the hilarious from the hat Happy Gilmore.

For those who do not know or simply do not remember, Happy Gilmore is the main protagonist of the homonymous feature film directed by Dennis Dugan and written by Sandler himself and released in American cinemas in 1996, becoming over time a real cult of American comedy and demented.

Now, for the first time in over twenty years, Adam Sandler shared via Twitter a video later returned to “put on the clothes“by Happy Gilmore, thus bringing him back to life the foul-mouthed golfer with anger management problems known in Italy as”An unpredictable type“And yes, obviously in the video we see him playing golf and performing one of his very powerful swings that throw the ball far away.

Loading... Advertisements

And you remember the legendary Happy Gilmore? Did you like or still like the movie Adam Sandler? Let us know as always in the comments section that you find at the bottom of the news.

For further information we leave you to the review of Raw Diamonds.