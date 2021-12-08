News

The Actor Cage – Crossword

The definition and solution of: The actor Cage. Below you will find the answer to solve de crosswords The Puzzle Week and other games like CodyCross. In case you know other solutions for the same question, please comment by suggesting the other resolutions.

Solution 7 letters: NICOLAS

Curiosity: The actor Cage
Nicolas Cage, pseudonym of Nicolas Kim Coppola (Long Beach, January 7, 1964), is an American actor and film producer. Cage appeared in …

Meaning nicolas
Neologisms (2008) sarkozismo sm The social and political phenomenon aroused by Nicolas transform the sweet and sharp face of Ségolène Royal into the hard and inflexible one of Nicolas Sarkozy. “Segolism is like Sarkozism” is the sentence of the French, who dream of chauvinism sm from fr. chauvinisme, from the name of Nicolas Chauvin, soldier fr. of the Napoleonic empire whose name was used in vaudevilles and comedies to represent the type of fanatic patriot. – polit. exclusive and often fanatic attachment to the nation: the proverbial s. of the

Definition of Treccani

Other definitions with cage; actor; Initials of actor cage; Initials of cage, the actor; The flowers … that Nicolas cage stole in a film; The Hollywood cage; The Branagh British actor and director; The name of Trieste, Italian actor and character actor; Actor Tom Selleck in a TV series: __ PI; The Duvall American actor and director; Search in Definitions



