the actor confirms that he will never return to wrestling again

Dave Bautista in a recent interview he stated that he has no intention of returning to the world of wrestling, and you can understand that given that his career in the cinema is definitely booming.

Movie Dave Bautista protagonist and producer of the sci-fi action Universe’s Most Wanted

David Michael Bautista Jr. former professional wrestler, former MMA wrestler and bodybuilder played in the WWE from 2002 to 2010, with a comeback in 2014, and one final heat in 2018-2019. Bautista became famous under his stage name “Batista” became six-time world champion by winning the World Heavyweight Championship four times and the WWE Championship twice.

Bautista began acting in 2006 with a cameo in the comedy Relative Strangers – Help! mine have arrived and after appearances in The Scorpion King 3, a franchise that launched colleague Dwayne Johnson, The man with the Iron fists And Riddick comes the role of Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy of Marvel Studios which will launch Bautista and earn him subsequent roles in high-profile titles such as Specter And Blade Runner 2049. As a demonstration of the parallel path to that undertaken by The Rock, even Bautista at one point engages with comedy, first with Stuber – Assault Driver, an action comedy that sees him alongside comedian Kumail Nanjiani and then, as Johnson did in his time with titles such as Game change And The catcher, Bautista tries his hand at his first family comedy, My Spy, with fair results.

Now that his status as an actor and action star appears consolidated, Dave Bautista says there is nothing that would make him return to WWE. Speaking recently at Zack Snyder’s Justice Con (via ComicBook), Bautista on the umpteenth hypothesis of his potential return to Wrestling wanted to clarify the matter once and for all.

It is difficult to convince people that they are actually retired. You have no idea how hard this discussion is. When professional wrestlers retire, they don’t really retire. They retreat a little. But, you know, when the salary is big enough or the event is big enough, they get out of retirement. Not so with me. I got out of the business in such a fairytale way, I would never go back. I would never accept. I’m out of friends. I really have to finish on my terms and nothing will turn me back.

As for Bautista’s present and future, the actor is the star of Army of the Dead, the zombie-movie directed by Zack Snyder coming to Netflix on May 14, in which the actor leads a team of mercenaries who must rob one of the largest casinos in a zombie-infested Las Vegas. Bautista’s name is also linked to the new adaptation of Dunes due out in October, in the sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in which he will reprise the role of Drax and the actor will also be the protagonist of the sci-fi film Universe’s Most Wanted, which follows a spaceship carrying the universe’s most wanted and dangerous criminals crashing into a small town and fantasy adventure In the Lost Lands about a sorceress (Milla Jovovich) who travels to the “Lost Lands” of the title in search of a magical power that allows a person to transform into a werewolf.

Source: Justice Con