The actor Dinklage (Game of Thrones) attacks Snow White: “On the dwarfs she is backward, we need a progressive remake”

“You want to be progressives, but that backward story of seven dwarves living in the cave is still unfolding.” After much discussion on how politically correct is the prince’s kiss to Snow White, stolen without the consent of the interested party, the tale of the Brothers Grimm is again the subject of debate for the statements of Peter Dinklage, the witty Tyrion Lannister of the series “Game of Thrones “, in which he spends eight seasons fighting with the weapons of intelligence against bloodthirsty enemies armed with swords and knives who call him with contempt”dwarf”(“ Dwarf ”) in an interpretation that has earned him numerous awards including a Golden Globe.

Dinklage suffering from achondroplasia, according to reports from the BBC, intervened in Marc Maron’s Wtf postcast and lashed out at the original draft by answering a question about the live-action remake announced by Disney. “All the love and respect for the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing, but I say ‘what are you doing’?” Continued Dinklage.

The actor then said he was proud of the choice to entrust the role of Snow White to a Latin interpreter, the twenty-year-old singer and actress Rachel Zegler (of Jewish-Polish and Colombian origins), already chosen by Steven Spielberg as the female protagonist of his remake of West Side Story. To the critic leveled by the actor, Disney responded in a note that “to avoid reinforcing the stereotypes of the original animated film, we are trying to find a different approach with these seven characters, and we have consulted with members of the community. of the dwarves “. Concluding that “we can’t wait to share more information now that the film is entering production after a long period of development.”