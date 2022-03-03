the actor from the 1984 version who wants to have a cameo in the sequel

A figure from the David Lynch adaptation wishes to collaborate with Denis Villeneuve in the second part. This is what is known so far in production with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

The countdown began for the Oscar awards. On March 27 we will see the great candidates vying for the position at the Best film at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Among the nominees, stands out dunesone of the great blockbusters of 2021 that -in addition to being ready for delivery- is already thinking of its sequels as a franchise for the coming years.

As happens with those films that dazzle, nobody wants to be left out of success. And now that this new adaptation of the eponymous 1965 novel by Frank Herbert came into the hands of Denis VilleneuveEven an actor from the 1984 version of David Lynch wants to join. Is about Kyle MacLachlanwho played Paul Atreides for the first time on film.

That role now occupies Timothee Chalametwhich is accompanied by Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, among others. But will it be possible to include it? Will he have his own role or will it be just a cameo? In dialogue with ComicBook, the actor reaffirmed his desire to be part of the project whose script is already in process.

“I think it totally depends on Denis and what he wants to doMacLachlan remarked. It is that the second part is already a fact, as confirmed by Legendary Pictures, which ensures that its premiere is scheduled for October 2023. The actor continued: “I saw your movie, it was great, I enjoyed it. I had a tremendous feeling of nostalgiaTo be honest, watching some of the footage and remembering things I did with our cast in 1983”.

The protagonist of David Lynch’s adaptation was more than open to joining the feature film as a wink for the faithful followers of Frank Herbert. “It was a trip down memory lane for me, but I really enjoyed it and who knows? Who knows what Denis Villeneuve may have up his sleeve for his next movie?”.