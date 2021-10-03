the actor has a custom Wolverine fork

Having masterfully portrayed the character for nearly two decades, Hugh Jackman has now become synonymous with Wolverine. Waiting to find out if and how the mutant will land in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has decided to show fans a nice gadget from his X-Men years.

“Imagine this: you are having a chat during breakfast. Reach the kitchen drawer. You are looking for a fork” wrote Jackman on social media, where he posted a photo of a special wolverine fork, complete with a triple claw and the word “Logan” along the handle.

As previously mentioned, the conclusion of 20th Century Fox’s X-Men saga and the acquisition of the rights by Disney mean only one thing: theimminent arrival of the mutants in the MCU. If Kevin Feige has already officially confirmed the arrival of a film dedicated to the X-Men (unconfirmed rumors speak of a reboot entitled The Mutants), however, nothing has yet been said about a possible new version of Wolverine. In any case, however, one thing is certain: the actor who will inherit the role from Jackman will have to work hard to shake off the bulky shadow of the star.

Loading... Advertisements

Meanwhile, there are those who have imagined Daniel Radcliffe as the new Wolverine interpreter.