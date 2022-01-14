the actor has decided to auction the memorabilia of his career

It’s news that will make many fans of Sylvester Stallone: the American actor, known for his interpretation of two of the most famous and iconic characters in the history of cinema, Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, the protagonists of two popular film sagas that began with films Rocky And Rambo, has auctioned numerous objects from his fifty-year career. The objects in question – from his private collection – were donated by the Hollywood star to the auction house Julien’s Auctions and will be exhibited at the Mall Galleries in London from 16 to 24 September and by Julien’s Auctions itself, in Beverly Hills, from 29 November to 3 December, before the actual auction which will last six days.

The auction, which was titled Property from the Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone, will see items that come from the set of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest blockbusters, including Rocky, The expendables, Rambo, Cliffhanger – The ultimate challenge, Demolition Man, The Specialist, Escape Plan, Assassins, Dredd – I am the law And Cop Land.

Darren Julien, the CEO and president of Julien’s Auctions, said “Sylvester Stallone is one of the great icons and immense talents of the 20th and 21st centuries, the epitome of a Hollywood superstar. With an extraordinary career that began over 50 years ago and shows no signs of stopping, he has changed the world and the universe of action films by giving us two of the greatest and most enduring heroes and cultural symbols of Hollywood, Rocky and Rambo. Julien’s Auctions is proud to present this epic auction that comes entirely from the personal collection of this magnanimous man, the myth, the legend, Sylvester Stallone.