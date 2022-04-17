The actor identified with Marvel who could be Batman

Zack Snyder had a number of names to play Batman in it DC Extended Universe. Ben Affleck was the actor who finally got the coveted role of Bruce Wayne, but a proper name very identified with Marvel He assured that he was close to becoming the Gothic Bat that has so many followers in the world. We are talking about Josh Brolin.

Yes, the actor who is 100% identified with Marvel could become Batman in an entry directed by Zack Snyder. Said Josh Brolin: “That was interesting to me. That was her decision, it was not my decision. I liked the odds of being a part of something that could either completely fail or be a huge success, something we’ve seen with George Clooney.”. It seems that the adrenaline of being Bruce Wayne was attractive to the interpreter.

Josh Brolin could be Batman

Josh Brolin added: “My Batman would have been different. He would have been older, rougher, for lack of a better word. Honestly, that would have been a fun deal. And maybe I will when he’s 80 years old.”acknowledged on this occasion the protagonist of the youth comedy that we will never forget, the goonies. But of course, we cannot leave aside the past either. Marvel of this Hollywood figure.

In it Marvel Cinematic Universe, Josh Brolin gave life to Thanos, the great threat faced by the heroes of the brand in Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame. The Mad Titan managed to defeat Captain America and his men and then end half of the life of the entire universe. Later the characters of Marvel would unite to eradicate the villain and undo his “desire”.

On the other hand, in the franchise dead poolanother character from Marvel, Josh Brolin accompanied the protagonist Ryan Reynolds in the role of Wire. It is about a mutant who comes from the future to kill a young pyrokinetic man who years later would be responsible for countless deaths, including that of the time traveler’s family. Wade Wilson would manage to convince the rough Wire to forgive the young man.

Another fact that you may not remember: Josh Brolin played a character from DC Comicsinfinitely less popular than Batman, but with an entry in the seventh art. Who are we talking about? ¡Jonah Hex! A cynical bounty hunter who fought in the American Civil War whose face is disfigured on the right side. He is bound by a personal code of honor to protect and avenge the innocent.

Recently Josh Brolin played Eric Marsh from Heroes in Hell and Gurney Halleck of dunes. The last one is a remake by Denis Villeneuve which will have a second part in 2023 and where the actor could repeat his participation within a luxury cast that in the first film featured Thimothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem.