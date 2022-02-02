the actor is dating a Swedish singer

It was the year 2005 when fans of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie dreamed about their relationship, going so far as to give the couple (Brangelina) a nickname. Ten years later, however, their marriage failed, battling in court for custody of the children and other incidents that the actress denounced more recently.

A difficult divorce, therefore, which undoubtedly entailed considerable consequences for both. Recently, however, some rumors have given way to believe that the actor has finally managed to turn the page and that now he has a new flame. As reported by the The Sunin fact, the star of Once upon a time in… Hollywood he would start dating the Swedish pop star Lykke Li, with whom he was recently spotted in a restaurant. According to the tabloid, the relationship would go on since last summer, although they managed to keep the secret thanks to the fact that the two stars live very close (and would therefore have managed not to arouse suspicion).

As for the pop star, she was born in Ystad in 1986 (she would therefore be younger than Brad Pitt, born in 1963) and has been active in the music scene since 2008, the year in which her first album was released. Youth Novels. During her career, however, he also took part in a film by Terrence Malickto be precise Song to Song (of 2017). Although she was born in Sweden, as anticipated, she currently lives in the United States and, again according to what was declared by the The Sun, the singer’s villa would be very close to the actor’s. At the moment, however, neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumor about their relationship, even if the indiscretion has been circulating so often in the last few hours that it could have a grain of truth.

