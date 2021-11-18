the actor is Mark Watney in The Martian, broadcast tonight on Italia 1

Appointment with Matt Damon, tonight at 9:15 pm on Italia 1 with the film The Martian – Survivor. In the film, the American actor plays the astronaut Mark Watney, left alone on Mars after a failed mission due to a sandstorm. Abandoned by the team Ares 3, Watney will have to hold out on hostile ground for four years, by which time a new mission to the Red Planet is scheduled.

Mark he is a mechanical and botanical engineer and in order to survive he will devise ingenious systems for obtaining food and water and will have to find a way to get in touch with the Earth and return home safely; but the obstacles it will face will prove to be more difficult than expected.

Trailer of the movie The Martian

Biography and career of actor Matt Damon

Matthew Paige Damon was born in Cambridge on 8 October 1970, to a banker father, of Scottish descent, and mother teacher of pedagogy at Lesley University, of Scandinavian origin; Damon is an American actor, screenwriter, and film producer. His acting qualities are highly appreciated and recognized above all for the versatility of the actor as he is able to skillfully range between comedy, action, western and drama.

The carreer

Matt Damon debuts at Cinema in 1988, at just 18, when he landed a role in Mystic Pizza. The first leading role that marks a turning point in the young actor’s career takes place almost 10 years later, in 1997, when Francis Ford Coppola he wants it in the movie The rain man, a film inspired by John Grisham’s bestseller of the same name.

The following year, together with his friend and colleague Ben Affleck, he wrote the screenplay for the cult film Will Hunting – Rebel Genius; the two friends act alongside Robin Williams. The film is an indisputable success, to the point that it won two Oscars: Best Non-Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Robin Williams.

In subsequent years, Matt Damon’s career takes off and he will star in numerous internationally acclaimed films, such as Save Private Ryan (directed by Steven Spielberg), Player (directed by John Dahl) and the Trilogy Ocean’s.

The consecration comes in 2002 with the film The Bourne Identity, the first of the successful saga inspired by the former secret agent Jason Bourne, protagonist of the novels of Robert Ludlum.

In 2013 he worked with Jodie Foster in the science fiction film Elysium (directed by Neill Blomkamp) and two years later continues to act in films beyond the earth’s atmosphere, getting the lead role in The Martian – Survivor which will earn him a Golden Globe for Best Actor.

Matt Damon, some curiosities

Matt Damon had a two-year relationship with his colleague Wynona Ryder; the two were close to marriage, but the actor decided to break off relations shortly before. On December 9, 2005 he married Luciana Barroso, with whom he has three daughters: Isabella, Gia and Stella. He is very fond of sport and is an active follower of baseball, basketball and football; his favorite teams are the Boston Red Sox (MLB), Boston Celtics (NBA) and New England Patriots (NFL) respectively. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

