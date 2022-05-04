The actor Julio Herrera is insulted by a driver on the street – Cinema and TV – Culture

Bogotá traffic can bring out the worst or the best in drivers. Hours and hours rolling at a snail’s pace usually trigger the fumes of people in the city. This time it happened to actor Julio César Herrera who another driver sought to catch a fight by a simple gesture that Herrera made with his hands.

In his Instagram stories, the actor from “A clean hand” told his more than 300,000 followers that while he was driving he blew a whistle on a man who was ahead of him on the road and he began to insult him.

They were going through a traffic light when Herrera signaled with his hands to the driver in front of him to move a little. Nevertheless, the stranger was immediately upset and started yelling and insulting the actor of ‘I am Betty la fea’ and ‘Ecomoda’.

Herrera said that he even began to follow him for several blocks, while through the window he continued to insult him. “’Don’t harass me,’” he recalled the man yelling at him between the expletives in the stories he shared.

“Do you want to talk?”, So the actor decided to answer the annoying driver. Finally, the other man decides to park next to Julio César Herrera, but to continue yelling at him.

The actor’s solution was simple: explain a simple misunderstanding. “Sir, relax. Calm. What I was telling him was ‘move forward because that sensor has a smart traffic light‘” Herrera stated.

It turns out that the signal he had given him with his hand to run was because if he didn’t move the car, the smart traffic light wouldn’t turn green. Herrera confessed that at that moment the driver who came with so much rage was speechless and ashamed.

“That man changed his colors, he began to apologize to me“Julio César Herrera concluded. The reflection of the also photographer focused on recommending to calm things down and also relax while driving in the city.



Among Internet users, several recognized that similar scenes have happened to them and that two people are always needed to fight.

